Malta offers several special residence permits for third country nationals who are considered as highly qualified individuals. These types of permits aim to facilitate the attraction and retention of highly skilled professionals from outside the EU, contributing to the competitiveness of the Maltese labour market and addressing skill shortages in certain sectors. In this article you can find the necessary information about these types of permits and the eligibility criteria.

Through Identità, the official government entity in Malta responsible for citizenship, passports, identity documents, and residence permits, a highly qualified individual can apply for employment through three different work permits, mainly being:

Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) Single Work Permit

Key Employee Initiative (KEI) Single Work Permit

EU Blue Card – Malta

It is important to note that the Key Employee Initiative (KEI) and the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) are residence and work permit issued for highly qualified purposes under Maltese policies, whilst the EU Blue Card work permit is issued in accordance with the provisions of the relative EU directive.

Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) Single Work Permit

Provides a fast-tracked service to highly skilled third country nationals, who may not be eligible for the Key Employee Initiative, but who hold the relevant academic, vocational or technical skills in line with their employment offer in Malta. The scheme will facilitate the issuing of work/residence permits if they hold the necessary qualifications and will be offered an annual gross salary of at least €25,000 per annum.

In summary:

A minimum gross basic salary of €25,000

The position offered in Malta is professional or technical

Minimum MQF Level 6 or equivalent qualifications directly related to the job

In case of an MQF lower than level 6, proof of a minimum of three years' experience in a position directly related to the one being offered in Malta

Processing time – fifteen working days

Key Employee Initiative (KEI) Single Work Permit

Provides a fast-tracked service to highly specialised Third Country Nationals who are looking to be employed in Malta. The scheme that holds an accelerated service will facilitate the issuing of work/residence permits if they hold the necessary qualifications and will be offered an annual gross salary of at least €35,000 per annum.

In summary:

A minimum gross basic salary of €35,000

The position offered in Malta is either managerial or highly technical

Duly certified and recognised qualifications of the applicant by (MQRIC)

Processing time – five working days

EU Blue Card – Malta

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit for highly skilled non-EU/EEA nationals which allows one to work and live in 25 out of 27 countries (except Denmark and Ireland) within the European Union. The European Blue Card provides rights and a path towards permanent residence in the EU.

An EU Blue Card gives highly qualified workers from outside the EU the right to live and work in an EU country, provided they have higher professional qualifications, such as a university degree, and an employment contract or a binding job offer for at least one year with a high salary compared to the average salary in Malta (1.5 x the average gross annual salary). A third country national must be in possession of professional qualifications and have a work contract that covers at least a period of one year, together with travel documents and health insurance. The EU Blue Card does not apply to self-employed individuals.

Following the first renewal, one can apply for a residence permit for a validity period of two years if the Blue Card holder is in possession of a work contract for a period exceeding two years. During the first two years as a Blue Card holder, if there is a change in employment, one would be required to submit a new application, however after having been employed as a Blue Card holder for more than two years, if one changes employment, all that is required is to present the new work contract to Identità. If a Blue Card holder loses employment, one has three months to find a new job. Following these three months, the EU Blue Card will be withdrawn completely. One of the advantages of the EU Blue Card is that it allows holders to move and work within other EU member states under certain conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.