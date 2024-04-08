ARTICLE

In today's work dynamics, the idea of on-call time is becoming more common. In Bulgaria, the rules surrounding on-call time are vital for upholding fair treatment of employees and promoting a harmonious work-life balance. Familiarity with these regulations is key for employers and employees alike to manage this aspect of labor law successfully.

Defining On-Call Time

In Bulgaria, on-call time may be incorporated into collective or individual labor contracts when job requirements necessitate such arrangements. Typically, employees designated for on-call duty are expected to remain available to their employer beyond regular working hours, at a mutually agreed location, ready to perform their duties if called upon. However, it is important to note that time spent on-call is not considered as working time under Bulgarian labor law.

Scheduling and Compensation

Employers are obligated to approve a specific monthly schedule for on-call time and provide it in advance to employees.

Compensation for on-call time is governed by the Regulation on additional labor remunerations. Any work performed during on-call hours is considered overtime and must be compensated with the corresponding increase specified in the Labor Code.

Rest Periods and Duration Limits

Bulgarian labor law mandates that individuals on-call are entitled to minimum uninterrupted rest periods after overtime work. Additionally, there are strict limitations on the duration of on-call time. According to Regulation No. 2, the maximum on-call time allowed is 100 hours per calendar month, with further restrictions on daily and holiday hours. Employees cannot be on-call for two consecutive working days or more than two days off in a calendar month, except in cases of medical assistance. These regulations aim to safeguard the rights of employees, prevent excessive demands on their time, and ensure their well-being.

In conclusion, adapting to on-call time regulations is imperative for employers and employees alike in Bulgaria. By adhering to established labor laws governing on-call duty, businesses can ensure equitable treatment of their workforce, promote a conducive work environment, and uphold the principles of work-life balance.

