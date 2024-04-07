The "40-Hour Law" will come into force in stages, with working hours being gradually reduced as follows:

On 26th April 2024: 44 hours per week

On 26th April 2026: 42 hours per week

On 26th April 2028: 40 hours per week

In addition, the following rules will come into force on 26th April 2024:

Rules on exceptions to the working time limit (Article 22(2) of the Labour Code)

Two-hour band for mothers, fathers or carers

Compensation for overtime worked on additional public holidays

Rules on electronic attendance recording

New conditions and time limits for exceptional working hours

A new definition of part-time work

Removal of the general exception for workers under teleworking or remote work from the working day limit

Finally, starting 26th April 2028, the following changes will come into force:

The working week may not be divided into more than 6 days or less than 4 days.

Exceptional systems of distribution of working time and rest on an average of 42 hours per week.

