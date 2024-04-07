The "40-Hour Law" will come into force in stages, with working hours being gradually reduced as follows:
- On 26th April 2024: 44 hours per week
- On 26th April 2026: 42 hours per week
- On 26th April 2028: 40 hours per week
In addition, the following rules will come into force on 26th April 2024:
- Rules on exceptions to the working time limit (Article 22(2) of the Labour Code)
- Two-hour band for mothers, fathers or carers
- Compensation for overtime worked on additional public holidays
- Rules on electronic attendance recording
- New conditions and time limits for exceptional working hours
- A new definition of part-time work
- Removal of the general exception for workers under teleworking or remote work from the working day limit
Finally, starting 26th April 2028, the following changes will come into force:
- The working week may not be divided into more than 6 days or less than 4 days.
- Exceptional systems of distribution of working time and rest on an average of 42 hours per week.
