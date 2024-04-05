A programme called the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) aims to attract and retain TCNs, skilled professionals from third countries, to work and reside in Malta. This programme, which is intended for professionals with certain specific qualifications or experience, provides a streamlined method for getting work and residency permits. This initiative was created as an alternative to the extremely effective Key Employee Initiative (KEI).

Both programmes SEI and KEI seek to assist the expansion of vital businesses and draw elite talent to Malta. They also shorten the time it takes to obtain a work permit and a residence permit for successful candidates.

Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) Eligibility

The following requirements must be fulfilled in order to be eligible for the SEI:

Annual minimum gross basic salary: €25,000.

Work position: Technical or professional positions.

Qualifications: A minimum of three (3) years of experience in a position directly relevant to the one being offered in Malta is required for qualifications lower than the Minimum Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) Level 6, or equivalent qualifications directly related to the job.

SEI Application Procedure, Permit Duration and Renewal

The employer has to submit a completed application through the online portal, along with all necessary supporting documentation, following the relevant checklist. The application should then be sent to Identità with the third-country national applicant copied. After the applicant has given their approval to the documentation presented, Identità will handle the application. Applications may be rejected if necessary documentation is missing or insufficient. At the biometrics stage, the €300 application fee is due. A one-year residency permit will be granted to those who are approved.

If the employee continues to meet the eligibility requirements and their work contract is in effect for the full validity period, the permit may be renewed for a maximum of three years.

Please be aware that SEI applications must be processed within fifteen (15) working days after the date of submission, provided that all necessary documents as specified in the applicable checklist have been completed.

Key Employee Initiative (KEI) Eligibility

The following requirements must be fulfilled in order to be eligible for the KEI:

Annual minimum gross basic salary: €35,000.

Work position: managerial or extremely technical positions.

Qualifications: Accredited by the Malta Qualifications Recognition Information Centre (MQRIC) with due certification.

KEI Application Procedure, Permit Duration and Renewal

Employers submit completed applications via the online portal, including all necessary documents in accordance with the relevant checklist. Identità will proceed with the application processing if the applicant approves the submitted documents. The application will not be processed and may even be rejected if it is missing any necessary supporting documents.

An "Approval in Principle" letter that includes information on completing the Single Permit procedure is sent to successful applicants. Both the applicant and the employer will get a rejection notification in the event that the application is denied. A one-year residence permit is granted to those who are approved when applying for KEI.

If the employee still meets the requirements for renewal after the first year, the permit can be renewed annually and their work contract ought to be extended for the full duration of the permit's validity.

Identita' Malta uses the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) groupings, to determine the qualifications required for Professional, Management, and Technical roles. The ISCO framework is used worldwide to determine and classify various jobs into one standard. It provides the foundation for employment regulations, statistics, and other uses. ISCO categories ISCO Group 1: Managers, ISCO Group 2: Professionals and ISCO Group 3: Technicians and Associate Professionals are utilized in the context of Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) and the Key Employee Initiative (KEI). These groups stand for highly technical and management work positions.

The Rationale Behind SEI

Maltese initiatives to attract and retain elite talent from other countries, such as the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) and the Key Employee Initiative (KEI), have developed to meet the demands of the Maltese economy.

As a result of these enhancements, the eligibility criteria and structure of both programmes have been improved to encourage the expansion of strategic industries while expediting the permit application procedure. Because of the shorter wait times for employment and residency permits, qualified candidates can now easily join Malta's labour force.

The KEI targets management and highly technical professions, as well as higher income groups (€35,000 and above), while the SEI, on the other hand, offers a lower minimum gross basic pay of €25,000 and serves a wider spectrum of professionals and technicians.

The enhanced structure allows for greater alignment with the unique requirements of the Maltese employment market, even though both programmes concentrate on experience and qualifications. This makes it easier for prospective applicants to decide which programme best fits their background, credentials, and professional objectives while preserving Malta's appeal as an attractive destination for the highly skilled talent pool worldwide.

