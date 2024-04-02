The Puerto Rico Secretary of Health issued Administrative Order No. 2024-589, declaring a public health emergency due to the prevalence of cases of dengue fever on the Island. Administrative Order No. 2024-589, signed on March 25, 2024, went into effect immediately and will last for 90 days or until June 23, 2024, unless its duration is extended.

Accordingly, employers are required to provide eligible non-exempt employees who have or are suspected of having dengue fever the five-day special paid leave due to emergencies declared by the Government of Puerto Rico, under Law No. 37-2020. Under Law 37-2020, to be eligible for the special paid leave, covered employees who are sick — or suspected of being sick — as a result of an illness that triggers a state of emergency declared by the governor of Puerto Rico, or the secretary of the Department of Health, must first use any other available paid leave, including accrued sick leave. Once other applicable paid leave is exhausted, employees are entitled to up to five additional days of paid leave.

