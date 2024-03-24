On 7 March 2024, the British Virgin Islands Cabinet announced the expansion of the list of exemptions to obtaining a work permit in the territory.

The new list, reflected in the Labour Code (Work Permit Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2024, introduces exemptions for:

(ie persons providing repairs to machinery or equipment that are essential for the safe and uninterrupted operation of a business or facility where the necessary expertise is not available in the BVI). This category applies to individuals with specialised expertise required for urgent repairs to critical machinery or equipment, ensuring business continuity and public safety. Government or community events (ie persons providing recreational or entertainment services at events sponsored or hosted by Government, statutory bodies or Non-profit organisations). This category applies to performers or entertainers.

The above exemptions will initially apply for seven days, with extensions available on request, where this is necessary. Any BVI business wishing to utilise one of these exemptions for a service provider or staff-member must notify the Chief Immigration Officer 48 hours in advance of the individual's arrival. However, in the event of an emergency, notification can occur just before the individual departs to the BVI.

While not in the new legislation, the Department of Labour and Workforce Development has also confirmed that the individuals must travel with a letter of invitation from the BVI business, which should be presented to immigration on arrival. These new categories operate in the same way as current work permit exemptions, including the exemption for attendance at a Board meeting.

