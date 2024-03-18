A number of countries have legislated to explicitly recognise and protect the right to disconnect from work outside of work hours.

Where this right has been introduced, different jurisdictions have adopted different legal strategies for its implementation and take different approaches to its enforcement. Some countries have been content to allow the topic to be addressed through existing legal frameworks governing working time and mandatory rest periods.

With the help of our experts from around the world, we have compiled an interactive map showing where the right to disconnect has been given express legal recognition. Click on a reporting jurisdiction to find out more.

