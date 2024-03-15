Our regular guide to what's happening in employment law across the region

In this APAC regional quarterly update, we aim to offer an analysis of the legal changes in employment law shaping the business and regulatory environment across a range of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The sheer variety of change just this quarter is breathtaking. For example, we have seen changes to the rules surrounding fixed term contracts in Australia, adjustments to Hong Kong's statutory holidays, changes in data privacy law in India, updates to work hour limits in Japan, rules on the use of generative AI in court proceedings in New Zealand and a court clarification of what is meant by excessive weekly working hours in South Korea – just to name a few.

We hope our regular updates will provide a nuanced picture over time and a compass for businesses seeking to navigate the legal environment across the region. We also hope you enjoy reading it.

