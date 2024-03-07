The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) has announced the opening of the trial period for MIC-permitted or MIC-endorsed companies to reenter investment data for using the Myanmar Investment Online (MyInO) system. The trial period is open until June 30, 2024.

The MyInO system allows for the submission and recordal of applications for investment under the Myanmar Investment Law. With the implementation of phase 2 from September 1, 2023, applications for the appointment or resignation of foreign experts and employees within MIC-permitted or MIC-endorsed companies can now be submitted manually or through the Investment Monitoring System available on MyInO.

To initiate the application process in MyInO, applicants are required to create an account on the platform. Subsequently, companies holding an MIC permit or endorsement must reenter all investment-related data since the obtaining of the relevant permits/endorsements, in compliance with the announcement. Following this data update, applications can be filed through MyInO.

After this trial period, the submission of applications for appointments will be available online.

The benefit of using MyInO to submit a foreign expert or employee appointment or resignation application is that the application can be submitted within 30 days of the foreign expert's arrival in Myanmar. In contrast, hard copy applications must be submitted within seven working days of arrival.

According to the Myanmar Investment Law, a foreign expert is one who qualifies as a senior manager, technical or operational expert, or advisor in permitted or endorsed companies within Myanmar.

