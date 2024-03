ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Belgium

AI Regulation: Government Confirms Position Walker Morris Unlike the European Union, where approval of an AI Act is in the final stages, the UK favours a "wait and see" approach.

An Update On UK Employment Law - 2024 Buzzacott Navigating the nuanced changes in UK employment law landscape can be tricky and not staying up to date with changed and new regulations can result in significant risks to employers irrespective of their headcount.

No Entitlement To 'Worker' Rights When There Is A Power Of Substitution, UK Supreme Court Rules Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart The United Kingdom is unusual in having an intermediate employment category—"worker"—that sits between "employee" and "independent contractor."

Abolition Of The Lifetime Allowance – Excepted Group Life Assurance Arrangements For Death In Service Benefits Mayer Brown As employers will be aware, the lifetime allowance (LTA) will be abolished from 6 April 2024. The LTA is the maximum amount of tax-relieved savings that an individual can build up...

What's Happening In UK Employment Law In 2024: Timeline Lewis Silkin With a raft of upcoming legislative changes, there's a lot to keep on top of in 2024. We've produced a timeline to help keep track of what's ahead.