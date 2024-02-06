On 18 April 2023, work-from-home options in Thailand will now be
legislated under the Labor Protection Act (No. 8). While the law
does not make work-from-home options mandatory, it does provide
guidance as to WFH agreements between amenable employers and
employees.
More information about this development to follow. The law (in Thai language) can be found here: https://ratchakitcha.soc.go.th/documents/140A020N0000000005600.pdf
