On 18 April 2023, work-from-home options in Thailand will now be legislated under the Labor Protection Act (No. 8). While the law does not make work-from-home options mandatory, it does provide guidance as to WFH agreements between amenable employers and employees.



More information about this development to follow. The law (in Thai language) can be found here: https://ratchakitcha.soc.go.th/documents/140A020N0000000005600.pdf

