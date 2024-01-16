ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On December 28, 2023, Cambodia's Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training (MLVT) issued Notification No. 110/23 on the issuance of work permits for foreign employees, in accordance with the country's Labor Law and Prakas 195 dated August 20, 2014, on work permits and employment cards for foreign employees. This is a more comprehensive notification than existed previously, as it specifically clarifies the parties that are required to apply for work permits and employment cards.

Notification No. 110/23 specifies that the following types of foreign individuals must hold a valid foreign work permit and/or employment card in order to work in Cambodia:

A foreign employer whose name is stated in an enterprise's patent tax certificate must hold a foreign work permit.

A foreign employee whose name is stated in an enterprise's patent tax certificate must hold a foreign work permit and an employment card.

Self-employed individuals must hold a foreign work permit and an employment card.

Applications for work permits and employment cards can be submitted through the MLVT's online portal, accompanied by the following required documents:

Valid passport;

Latest patent tax certificate;

Physical examination form; and

Photo (4×6 cm)

However, foreign shareholders and members of the board of directors as defined in the company's articles of incorporation who do not have a Cambodian resident visa are not required to obtain a work permit or employment card.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.