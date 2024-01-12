When issuing a garnishee order on someone's salary, there has to be a minimum amount of the salary which is safeguarded and not subject to the mentioned garnishee. This is done to protect one's standard of living.

Implemented through Article 382 of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure (Chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta), and which came into effect on the January 1st 2024 through Legal Notice 302 of 2023, the portion of salaries exempt from garnishee orders in civil court cases has been amended. This amount has now nearly doubled from €698 to €1,233 monthly and the scope was to reflect the current cost of living and inflation.

