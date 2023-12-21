Significantadvances in workplace protection! As of 9 April 2023, a robust law against moral harassment is now in force.

Here's your quick guide to stay compliant:

Immediate intervention : employers must promptly halt any identified cases of moral harassment, as a proactive approach to foster a healthy workplace environment.

Tailored preventive measures : to address and prevent harassment, employers are required to identify and implement the most effective preventive measures.

Internal assessment : in case of reported incidents, employers must conduct an internal assessment of the preventive measures' effectiveness, ensuring a proactive response to reported concerns.

Employee protection: reporting employees are shielded from dismissal based on their reports, guaranteeing a safe space for employees to voice their concerns without fear of retribution.

