Major update for Employers in terms of the right to disconnect for their employees!
A recent modification to the Labour Code, which came into force on 4 July 2023, introduces innovative amendments ensuring the right to disconnect.
Below you will find some key points:
- Mandatory implementation for employers using digital tools of a specific system to safeguard employees' right to disconnect beyond office hours.
- Comprehensive solutions: the implemented system should encompass practical disconnection arrangements and compensations for exceptional cases, ensuring harmonious work-life integration
- Legal sanctions: failure to establish such a system exposes employers to administrative fines ranging from EUR 251 to 25,000. The severity depends on circumstances and the gravity of the offense.
- Grace Period: the fine enforcement will commence three years post the law's publication date, allowing companies a window for compliance
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.