Major update for Employers in terms of the right to disconnect for their employees!

A recent modification to the Labour Code, which came into force on 4 July 2023, introduces innovative amendments ensuring the right to disconnect.

Below you will find some key points:

Mandatory implementation for employers using digital tools of a specific system to safeguard employees' right to disconnect beyond office hours.

for employers using digital tools of a specific system to safeguard employees' right to disconnect beyond office hours. Comprehensive solutions : the implemented system should encompass practical disconnection arrangements and compensations for exceptional cases, ensuring harmonious work-life integration

: the implemented system should encompass practical disconnection arrangements and compensations for exceptional cases, ensuring harmonious work-life integration Legal sanction s: failure to establish such a system exposes employers to administrative fines ranging from EUR 251 to 25,000. The severity depends on circumstances and the gravity of the offense.

s: failure to establish such a system exposes employers to administrative fines ranging from EUR 251 to 25,000. The severity depends on circumstances and the gravity of the offense. Grace Period: the fine enforcement will commence three years post the law's publication date, allowing companies a window for compliance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.