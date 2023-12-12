Legal Framework for Workplace Harassment-How a Lawyer Can Help

Workplace harassment is a grave issue that can harm individuals and organizations.

In Singapore, stringent laws and regulations are in place to address workplace harassment and protect the rights of employees.

This blog delves into the legal framework surrounding workplace harassment in Singapore. It explores lawyers' crucial role in assisting victims in navigating this complex landscape.

Understanding Workplace Harassment

Workplace harassment encompasses various forms of mistreatment, including verbal, sexual, and psychological abuse. It creates a hostile environment that adversely affects individuals' well-being and productivity.

It is essential to differentiate between workplace harassment, bullying, and discrimination to comprehend the scope and impact of each.

In what ways does the Protection from Harassment Act protect you?

Singapore's Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) protects an individual from the following:

Communication that causes you harassment, alarm, or distress due to threatening, abusive, or insulting language;

Acts that provoke violence toward you or cause fear; and

Unlawful stalking is defined as when someone follows you, contacts you, attempts to contact you or loiters near your home, office, or other places you frequent often.

The act of stalking involves unwelcomed and repeated surveillance of another individual by an individual or group of individuals. Stalking behaviours include following the victim in person and monitoring them.

Did you know? POHA criminalizes, among other things, cyberbullying, unlawful stalking, and harassment at work and at home. In Singapore, no legislation directly dealt with harassment, so recourse could only be sought through tort of harassment, defamation, assault, and battery.

Legal Framework for Workplace Harassment in Singapore

The POHA serves as the primary legislation for addressing workplace harassment in Singapore.

The POHA covers a broad range of offences related to harassment, stalking, and protection orders. It provides victims with legal recourse and protection against their harassers.

Additionally, employment laws, such as the Employment Act, impose obligations on employers to effectively prevent and manage workplace harassment cases.

How GJC Law can help in Workplace Harassment Cases

We understand that being a victim of workplace harassment may feel overwhelming and that it will not be easy to decide how best to deal with the situation.

This is where our lawyers can provide invaluable support by assisting victims of workplace harassment throughout their legal journey.

Legal Consultation and Guidance

We can offer victims a deep understanding of their legal rights, available remedies, and applicable laws and regulations. We provide personalized advice tailored to the case's specific circumstances, aiming to empower victims to make informed decisions.

Documentation and Investigation

Our lawyers can assist victims in gathering evidence, documenting incidents of harassment, and preserving crucial information. Our lawyers can also review employment contracts, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance with relevant laws.

Representation and Advocacy

We can act as legal representatives for victims during internal investigations or external proceedings and effectively present the victim's case, advocating for their rights and seeking appropriate remedies.

In cases where settlement cannot be reached, we can initiate litigation on behalf of the victim.

We can also provide court representation for victims in cases that proceed to court.

Conclusion:

The legal framework in Singapore offers comprehensive protection against workplace harassment, emphasizing employees' rights and employers' responsibilities.

Lawyers play a critical role in assisting victims of workplace harassment, providing expert legal advice, support, and advocacy and ensuring that the victims feel empowered when seeking justice for their case.

By leveraging our experience in the legal framework, we can effectively help victims navigate the complexities of the legal system and help them seek appropriate remedies.

