ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Javier Molina discusses the challenges of employers giving employees gifts for Christmas.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Spain

Workplace Monitoring | How To Navigate The New ICO Guidance Mayer Brown The Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") recently issued new guidance for employers on the monitoring of workers. Data protection law does not prevent the monitoring of workers in the workplace...

Santa Banter, Toxic Culture Or Discrimination? Herrington Carmichael Mr Graham worked as a salesperson for Swansway Garages (the "Company"), a car dealership for three years, while also working part-time as a Father Christmas at a local grotto.

Everything You Need To Know About Maternity Leave And Pay Price Bailey For owner-managers, maternity law and the subsequent payments can feel like a financial burden and particularly complex. This article aims to provide a clear explanation of the rights...

Government Announces Changes To Holiday Pay, TUPE And Working Time Rules Following Consultation Michelmores On 12 May 2023, the Government launched a consultation on reforms to the Working Time Regulations 1998 (WTR), holiday pay, and the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations (TUPE).

New Draft Code Of Practice On Preventing Illegal Working Herrington Carmichael The United Kingdom places a significant emphasis on maintaining a fair and lawful workforce. Employers and individuals alike are expected to adhere to regulations outlined...