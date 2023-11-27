SSEK Law Firm partner Syahdan Z. Aziz has contributed the Indonesia chapter to a new Global Employment Law Fact Sheet, published by The Law Firm Network.

The Employment Law Fact Sheet covers 20 countries across the globe and allows users to quickly gain a basic understanding of how the employment system works in each country.

Find the 2023 Global Employment Law Fact Sheet here.

The Law Firm Network is an association of independent law firms with members in over 52 countries around the world. The network's mission is to develop close professional relationships among its more than 1,000 lawyers with the purpose of resolving cross-border issues and advising small, medium and multinational companies.