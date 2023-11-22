Embarking on a journey of modernization, the Greek Parliament has just given the nod to Law 5053/2023 after an extensive public consultation period. The ratified law incorporates a set of amendments that notably impact various aspects, including employment contracts and the functionality of the online system known as Ergani. This digital platform serves as a means for employers in Greece to electronically register both themselves and their employees with the Social Insurance Services. This legislative development reflects a commitment to modernizing and streamlining administrative processes within the realm of employment and social insurance, aligning Greece with contemporary digital frameworks in the region.

Under the new legal framework, the employer assumes the obligation to comprehensively inform the employee about crucial clauses within the employment contract.

This includes specific details such as the designated place of work, the nature of the assigned tasks, the employee's role within the organization, and the sector in which they operate. Furthermore, the employer is required to outline potential training opportunities, establish the work schedule, and clarify the duration of any probationary period if applicable. Beyond these fundamental aspects, the employer is also mandated to furnish essential information concerning annual leave entitlements, termination alternatives, Collective Labor Agreements, and any other pertinent details. It is worth noting that this obligation extends to instances of contract amendments, ensuring transparency and clarity throughout the employment relationship.

In adherence to the new regulations, both new employment contracts and those subjected to amendments must be communicated to the employee in a documented format, either in writing or electronically. However, the latter depends on the employee having reliable and verifiable access to the information, and the employer must retain a delivery receipt as proof. Essentially, this implies that each employee should possess a tangible written employment contract, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their terms, as opposed to relying solely on the Ergani-form along with verbal communication of their responsibilities. Furthermore, all pertinent information must be submitted to the online Ergani system within the deadlines set out by law.

In conclusion, the changing regulatory landscape emphasizes the increased responsibility on payroll departments. The dual mandate of providing and retaining essential employee information reflects growing compliance demands. Diligence is crucial as obligations become more complex, making thorough data management not only a legal requirement but also a strategic necessity for alignment with rigorous compliance standards. Going forward, a proactive and vigilant approach within payroll departments is essential for navigating this evolving landscape effectively.

