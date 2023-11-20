The bill on an obligation for employers to set up a system for keeping record of employees' daily working time was introduced in the Danish Parliament on 8 November 2023. It follows from the bill that the proposed obligation to keep records will come into force on 1 July 2024. The amendments were originally intended to come into force already on 1 January 2024.

The bill was introduced in continuation of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union of 14 May 2019 in case C-55/18 (Deutsche Bank). The Court of Justice of the European Union establishes that member states are obliged to order employers to set up a system for keeping records of the individual employee's daily working hours. The purpose of the bill is to ensure that the employer complies with the rules of the Working Time Directive and the EU Charter on the right to daily and weekly rest periods and a maximum weekly working time of 48 hours. Plesner's Employment and Labour Law team will be following the coming legislative work closely. Do you want to know more? Read the article (in Danish) "Arbejdsgiveres ret og pligt til arbejdstidskontrol - om EU-Domstolens dom i Deutsche Bank-sagen" (U.2020B.313)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.