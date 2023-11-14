The start of the social election procedure is now approaching very fast. This is therefore an excellent opportunity to share some additional practical tips and tools to help you get through it successfully.

Your current temporary workers can become voters

A temporary worker may vote if he has effectively performed 32 working days (with or without interruption) in the period from 1 November 2023 to 31 January 2024 included. These days must be performed in the user's legal entity or in the user's Technical Business Unit (hereafter referred to as: "TBU") if it is composed of several legal entities. For this purpose, all temporary workers are eligible, including those who temporarily replace a permanent employee.

To allow the employer to optimally assemble the voter lists by day X (which will occur in the period from 13 to 26 February 2024 inclusive), the interim agency providing the temporary workers - but only at the user's request - will have to provide the employer-user with a number of details (last name, first name, date of birth, statute, date of first posting, number of effective workdays, postal address, place of employment with the user and language) within 5 calendar days following this reference period.

It would be advisable to take these principles into account.

Renewed web application and model forms.

Meanwhile, the Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue has made the revised web application available online: www.sociale-verkiezingen.belgie.be. From now on, you can once again request a file number per TBU and allow the relevant persons within your organisation to access the web application.

Our website www.socialelections.be has plenty of useful information to help you get ready for the upcoming social elections. Moreover, it is now also possible to create and download on our site your optimal election calendar.

Additionally, Claeys & Engels would also like to highlight the availability of the Election Guide, which summarizes the procedure in a simple way and also indicates the most important recent changes in election legislation.

