EU Member States had until 2 August 2022 to implement the EU Work-Life Balance for Parents and Carers Directive. Our quick-view map shows the status of implementation of the Directive across EU jurisdictions, plus some others that are not in the EU, but geographically close by.

1382784a.jpg

