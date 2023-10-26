This report concerns the use of artificial intelligence through the life cycle of employment: from recruitment, through management of work processes, to dismissal decisions.
The report is in two parts. The first is a research paper setting out some of the legal challenges that arise from the use of AI in an employment context, and can be expected to arise in the future, and identifies a genuine tension between the pursuit of benefits for businesses, on the one hand, and the protection of employees' rights to privacy, freedom from discrimination, and access to good quality employment, on the other. The second part of the report presents the results of a survey of 28 jurisdictions on the state of AI-specific regulation around the world, which considers any existing legal barriers to the use of this technology as well as the extent to which its use is already regulated according to general principles of civil, employment or data privacy law. While we are able to report on a number of proposals for comprehensive regulation, including in the EU, few countries have yet reached the point of enacting AI-specific measures that are legally binding.
