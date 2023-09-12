To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Finance Act 2023 brings significant changes to the
employment landscape, including the introduction of the 4-day work
week, leave management to take care of sick children and elderly
people, applications for work permits and the obligation for
certain employers to provide free childcare.
