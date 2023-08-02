self

If study, a job for life, and then retirement was seen as a desirable path for previous generations of workers, many younger employees no longer see its appeal. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series of videos, Inês Reis of Ius Laboris Portugal sits down with Marco Sideri of Ius Laboris Italy to talk about retaining younger workers. Are members of the younger generation 'worthy opponents' across the negotiating table, or simply 'impossible to please'?

