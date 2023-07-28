Concept and types of labour migration.

Labour migration is the relocation of the workforce to other territories with the purpose of employment.

Belarusian labour law distinguishes internal and external migration, workers-immigrants and workers-emigrants.

Internal labour migration is the moving of citizens and people without citizenship for employment within the borders of the permanent residence state.

External labour migration is the departure of citizens of Belarus to a foreign state and the entry of foreigners to Belarus for employment.

CIS Convention on the legal status of workers-migrants and their family members also determines frontier migrants and seasonal migrants.

Frontier migrants are those who work in a state border area different from the permanent residence state, they return to the permanent residence state at least once a week.

Seasonal migrants are those, whose work is related to seasonal circumstances and can be done only during a certain period.

The International Organisation for Migration specified: the labour migration level in Belarus is stable year after year. The state has accepted mainly the citizens of Russia, Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey which is based on the geopolitical situation in the region and investment projects in Belarus. Belarusians move to Russia, Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and the USA for labour migration.

Belarusian migration legislation and international partnership in labour migration.

Labour migration in Belarus is regulated by the Law of the Republic of Belarus of December 30, 2010, No. 225-Z "On external labour migration" (the Law on external labour migration) and the Law of the Republic of Belarus of January 4, 2010, No. 105-Z "On the legal status of foreigners and people without citizenship in the Republic of Belarus".

Belarus is a member of the International Organisation for Migration since 1994 and is a party to multiple bilateral and multilateral international treaties.

