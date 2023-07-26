self

A changing workforce is driving changes in global mobility practice, with much of the impetus for new forms of cross-border working coming from employees themselves. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Amy Nevins of Ius Laboris UK sits down with Sophie Maes of Ius Laboris Belgium to talk about the challenges employers face in responding to and implementing these demands, the need for strategic thinking, and even the possibility of location-agnostic work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.