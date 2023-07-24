Loyens & Loeff is committed to being a great firm to do business with but also a great place to work. We strive to create an inspiring and inclusive work environment where we can all reach our full potential. In that framework, internal coaching plays a key role from the very first steps of the onboarding process.

Luxembourg is unique in the sense that it has a very diverse population with only 1 in 4 employees having a Luxembourgish nationality according to Statec. With no surprise, achieving successful integration is a challenge all firms are facing on the market. As we want all our new colleagues to make the most of their experience with us, no matter where they come from, their cultural background or previous work experiences, we offer them coaching services on top of the traditional onboarding process. These coaching sessions are strictly confidential and on an individual basis, to make sure the person is comfortable enough to address all questions or concerns that may raise during the first months at the job. It is also the opportunity to ensure that the new team members are well embedded into the firm, are introduced to our culture and well-integrated in the country. Via open questions and active listening, we ensure that the person is in the best condition to make social connections in the office, in the day-to-day non-working life, and that they receive both appropriate training and feedback.

But integration is not limited to onboarding. It is also related to any kind of "reintegration" after a secondment or leave such as maternity/parental leave, sabbatical, sickness leave, or any kind of long absence. It is critical for the firm to pay extra attention to make sure that people reintegrated in the office feel welcomed and recognised as important members of the organisation. When out of the office, the person has developed new skills and may also be facing new challenges at home. At the same time, the firm and the team have evolved. It goes without saying that one may easily feel disconnected when back in the workplace. Coaching sessions are most relevant to talk about potential issues one may face when coming back.

Offering such a personalised support is an opportunity for all employees to learn faster, to feel connected and engaged. It offers them the proper environment to voice their concerns and receive proper guidance, while nourishing their ambitions and expectations.

As for the firm, investing in internal coaching saves costs related to recruitment: it reduces turnover and significantly improves retention, helping in delivering the best quality of service to our clients. It is also part of the firm's Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion policies.

Coaching nurtures both colleagues and the firm with benefits in terms of efficiency and performance. It creates a virtuous growth circle as well as a real dynamism participating in the creation of an inspiring work environment with equal opportunities for everyone.

This article was first published by Paperjam.

