Belgium:
VerkiezingsWijzer 2024 / Elections Sociales 2024 - Guide Pratique
17 July 2023
Claeys & Engels
Claeys & Engels is delighted to offer you the publications
"VerkiezingsWijzer 2024" (Dutch) and "Elections
Sociales 2024 : Guide pratique" (French).
This practical publications provides a detailed overview of all
steps to be taken in the election procedure. We have included the
most recent legal changes.
You can download the publication here for free (Dutch-French). We hope you enjoy
reading it!
