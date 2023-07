self

Remote work has increased dramatically since the pandemic, but now some employers are looking to coax staff back to the office. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Hylda Wiarda of Ius Laboris in the Netherlands talks to Till Heimann of Ius Laboris Germany about the future of remote work, and some of the issues employers face.

