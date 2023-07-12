SSEK Law Firm partner Syahdan Z. Aziz discusses Indonesia Ministry of Manpower Decree No. 88 of 2023 regarding Guidelines for the Prevention and Handling of Sexual Violence in the Workplace on the new episode of the Employment Matters podcast.

Syahdan highlights the main points of the decree, including the requirement for companies in Indonesia to establish a task force for the prevention and handling of sexual violence in the workplace and the stipulation that companies are liable to compensate victims.

Find the full episode here.

Listen to all the episodes of Employment Matters here or on your favorite podcast streaming service.

Employment Matters is the Employment Law Alliance (ELA) podcast series for human resource executives and in-house counsel on key employment law topics and trends, immigration news and other important HR legal solutions for global and multinational companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.