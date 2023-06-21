Employers will have to put in place specific arrangements to protect employees' right to disconnect, or face financial penalties.

A new law with a major impact on employers is about to come into force: the law on the right to disconnect (the "Law"). Its source,Bill of law 7890_, was exempted from a second constitutional vote on 20 June 2023. Below is an overview of what employers can expect.

1. What is the right to disconnect?

The right to disconnect (or the right to switch off) is a concept that aims to protect employees by guaranteeing them the right not to be constantly available or contacted outside their working hours.

Although the right to disconnect can be seen as deriving indirectly from the provisions of the Labour Code (regarding working hours and the right to health and safety), the Law was drawn up to regularise the situation and ensure that employees who use digital devices for work purposes enjoy a better work-life balance.

2. What should employers expect?

These are the key points of the upcoming Law: