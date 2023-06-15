To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
With a population made up of 90% expats, the UAE have introduced
major changes to employment law aimed at bringing more locals into
private sector work, giving employers little time to act.
Samir Kantaria and Gordon Barr of Ius Laboris's UAE firm sit
down to discuss these recent changes, and the challenges employers
face in remaining compliant and avoiding penalties as they navigate
some novel and untested aspects of the new regime.
