With a population made up of 90% expats, the UAE have introduced major changes to employment law aimed at bringing more locals into private sector work, giving employers little time to act.

In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Samir Kantaria and Gordon Barr of Ius Laboris's UAE firm sit down to discuss these recent changes, and the challenges employers face in remaining compliant and avoiding penalties as they navigate some novel and untested aspects of the new regime.

