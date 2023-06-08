This month's update covers the following:
- a recent Singapore case where the court dealt
with an appeal against damages for the non-delivery of shares
granted to employees as part of an incentive scheme. The court
considered whether termination of employment could deprive an
employee of their unvested shares, even though the termination was
only days away from the vesting of the shares and from a change of
control event which would have accelerated the vesting. Click here for a summary of the case.
- over in Mainland China, several employment
guiding cases issued by local courts in Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangdong and Jiangsu, can offer valuable insight into the
courts' decision making process in future cases. Click here for more details.
- our Compliance Check focusses on
Taiwan and looks at a recent WFH guideline issued
by the Department of Labour in Taipei which reminds employers of
their obligations to maintain attendance records even while
employees WFH and of employees' right to disconnect.
- in Indonesia, a new regulation on wage and
hour reductions provides cost saving measures for employers in
labour intensive and export-oriented industries. But there's a
catch – consent from employees is required. To find out more,
click here.
- our Asia comparative article zooms in on several key issues in carrying out redundancies across Singapore, Thailand, Mainland China and Indonesia.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.