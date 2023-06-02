self

There are new laws on supply chain due diligence starting to pop up all over the world and some of them will require employers to know much more about the provenance of their goods and services than in the past, including the employment conditions under which they were produced, various ESG measures etc. Tara Erskine from Canada and Hylda Wiarda from the Netherlands have a chat about the implications.

