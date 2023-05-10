ARTICLE

We are pleased to invite you to the next seminar which will take place in the auditorium of Arendt House on Wednesday 24 May 2023. Its theme is: practical guidance on the implementation of the new legal framework fighting moral harassment in employment relationships.

The law of 29 March 2023 amended the Labour Code by introducing a system of protection against psychological harassment in the context of labour relations. These amendments were published on 5 April 2023 and entered into force on 9 April 2023. The new legal provisions notably imply new obligations for employers under penalty of criminal sanctions as well as new rights, means of action, protection for employees, and additional powers/means of actions of the staff delegation.

The seminar will therefore focus on the practical aspects of this new piece of legislation. What are the new obligations of the employers? How to implement them? How to react as an employer in case of complaint for moral harassment? What are the risks in case the employer does not comply with its obligations?

Our experts, Noémie Haller, Stéphanie Lhomme, Jean-Luc Putz, Philippe Schmit, and Astrid Wagner will go through the practical impacts of this new law for employers, exploring the new processes to be implemented and digging into concrete ramifications of the rules to be followed.

