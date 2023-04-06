self

In this wide-ranging interview, Burkard Göpfert, partner in our German law firm, gives his view on issues such as how business transformations have been affected by inflation and supply chain shortages; what kinds of demographic trends will impact the workplace of the future; and how digitalisation is transforming the way we work. For this and some useful insights into what businesses should focus on in the coming years, we recommend you have a listen. Enjoy!

