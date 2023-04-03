On March 19, 2023, Thailand's new work-from-home (WFH) legislation amending the Labour Protection Act (No. 8) B.E. 2566 (2023) was published in the Government Gazette. It will come into effect on April 18, 2023.

The amendment aims to enhance employee protections to accord with current global standards, provide alternative working arrangements for employers and employees, increase workforce efficiency, and strengthen employees' job security and a better quality of life.

As we detailed previously, the new WFH legislation allows employers and employees to reach agreements that permit employees to work remotely. Since there are no accompanying criminal punishments relating to this new provision, and the legislation incorporates the term "may agree," it appears that this WFH provision is not mandatory but is primarily intended to facilitate and encourage remote working agreements between employers and employees.

