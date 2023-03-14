self

With women in the EU paid only 84% of what men are paid, there is a lot of work for the EU to do on the gender pay gap. Will its recent Pay Transparency Directive do the job? In this episode, two of our lawyers discuss the issues. Have a listen

Discover our Gender Pay Gap Map here.

If you'd like to contact Rebecca Rule, click here for her details, to contact Gemma Taylor, click here for her details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here .

Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law – iuslaboris.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.