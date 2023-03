ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Belgium

Dismissal For Long-Term Sickness Absence Was Not Discriminatory Wrigleys Solicitors Dismissal was a proportionate means of achieving legitimate aim of ensuring staff were capable of satisfactory attendance.

Holiday Pay Pains – An End In Sight For UK Employers? Withers LLP In a further twist in 2022, the Supreme Court held, in Harpur Trust v Brazel, that the holiday entitlement of a worker on a permanent contract who works for fewer than 52 weeks...

Refusal Of Flexible Work Request Made While On Leave Could Give Rise To Indirect Discrimination Claim Even If Revoked Prior To The Employee's Return To Work Herbert Smith Freehills Employers should ensure they give careful consideration to flexible working requests made during maternity or other long-term leave, as a recent EAT decision highlights...

Unpredictable To More Predictable Working Hours Changes In 2023 Herrington Carmichael In 2023 we are expecting a number of pieces of legislation that will affect employers and employees in their working lives. One such bill is the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Bill.

Spain Approves Limited Menstrual Sick Leave lus Laboris The Spanish Parliament recently approved legislative modifications that include a new regulation on sick leave due to ‘secondary incapacitating menstruation.'