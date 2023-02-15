February 2023 – An amendment to the Czech Labour Code is expected imminently. This Monday, following the closing of an input window as part of an interdepartmental feedback procedure, the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs published an updated draft amendment to the Labour Code.

In response to feedback received on the initial draft, the proposed amendment softens some controversial provisions. In particular, the changes concern working from home (telework), such as limiting the scope of employees with a guaranteed right to this kind of work. Furthermore, provisions on mandatory compensation for home office should now offer more flexible rules for employers. At present, the ministry anticipates that – excepting certain provisions relating to employees working under contracts for work performed outside of an employment relationship – the amendment to the Labour Code could come into force by July of this year.

