On January 27, 2023, by means of Executive Decree No. 655 (hereinafter the “Decree”), the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, accepted the request of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to suspend the working day on Monday, February 6, alluding to the 2023 sectional elections, in the following terms:

According to the presidential disposition, the suspended working day will be recovered, in the public sector through an additional hour during the following eight working days. While in the private sector, the recovery will be established by mutual agreement between employers and workers.

Likewise, for Monday, February 6, the provision of basic public health services, firefighters, airports, air, land, maritime and river terminals, and banking services must be guaranteed. Therefore, the competent authorities must have the minimum personnel available to serve the public.

