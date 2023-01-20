ARTICLE

January 2023 – This year's first issue of our newsletter, put together by our Bucharest Employment and Labour law team, provides an overview of the new updates on employee salary rights, namely:

the new level of the minimum gross basic salary in Romania;

various fiscal facilities for employers and employees;

the regulation of tips in the hotel and restaurant (" HORECA ") sector;

") sector; the reflection of salary rights in the new framework model of the individual employment agreement;

the EU Directive on adequate minimum wages in the European Union;

the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") ruling on the rights of workers to receive or to be reimbursed the value of eyeglasses for corrective purposes.

Click here to read the whole newsletter.

