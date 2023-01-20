Romania:
Legislative Updates On Employee Salary Rights In Romania
20 January 2023
Kinstellar
January 2023 – This year's first
issue of our newsletter, put together by our Bucharest Employment
and Labour law team, provides an overview of the new updates on
employee salary rights, namely:
- the new level of the minimum gross basic salary in
Romania;
- various fiscal facilities for employers and employees;
- the regulation of tips in the hotel and restaurant
("HORECA") sector;
- the reflection of salary rights in the new framework model of
the individual employment agreement;
- the EU Directive on adequate minimum wages in the European
Union;
- the Court of Justice of the European Union
("CJEU") ruling on the rights of workers
to receive or to be reimbursed the value of eyeglasses for
corrective purposes.
Click here to read the whole newsletter.
