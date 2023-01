ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Luxembourg

New Law Aiming To Address Employees' Work-life Balance Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants The House of Representatives on 2 December 2022 approved the passing of the "Leave (Paternity, Parental, Caring, Force Majeure) and flexible working arrangements for work-life balance Law of 2022...

Termination Of An Employment Contract During The Probation Period Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants The process of terminating an employment contract has been changed recently according to the new federal labor law provisions in United Arab Emirates – Law No. 33-year 2021 regarding the regulation of employment...

DOLE Issues Revised Implementing Rules And Regulations Of The Telecommuting Act SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan On September 16, 2022, the DOLE issued Department Order No. 237, series of 2022, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 11165 or the Telecommuting Act...

DOLE Suspends Labor Inspections SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan Labor inspections is one of the ways the Department of Labor and Employment ("DOLE") implements its visitorial and enforcement powers under the Labor Code, to secure a higher level of compliance...

Private Sector Employees — No Longer Waterproof? SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan On August 23, 2022, the Department of Labor and Employment ("DOLE") issued Labor Advisory No. 17, series of 2022, which governs the suspension of work in the private sector by reason...