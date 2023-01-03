Africa is the continent with the youngest population, with about 20% of its people falling within the age bracket of 15 and 25 years. Such a resource is not to be treated as trivia for any business that means to survive, grow and succeed. The story is not much different in Ghana, where about a third of the entire population is made up of young men and women between the ages of 15 and 35 years. With an increase in the number of graduates from secondary and tertiary institutions, it can then be deduced that a good percentage of this youthful population is skilled labour. This, to any business, ought to be good news.

So what do you, as a business, need to know about attracting and retaining the best of this valuable resource? What do the laws of the country generally say about employment, and which agencies would you be dealing with?

The next few paragraphs outline some fundamental factors you must consider as you begin to think of recruiting employees for your company.

Are you an eligible employer?

To be at the stage where you intend to recruit labour presupposes that your business has successfully performed due diligence, and satisfied the preliminary requirements of running a business in Ghana. As a non-Ghanaian, it is required that you secure the requisite permits, and ensure that they are still valid before you set out to work or employ in Ghana. Here is a more comprehensive article on Your Eligibility to Employ in Ghana . It is also fundamental that your business is registered appropriately. If you have yet to cover this ground, do take a look at our article on Business Registration as a Foreign Investor.

A general condition regardless of whether you are a Ghanaian business or an expatriate business is that the physical working conditions of your premises, if your business is set up in brick and mortar, must meet industry standards. The requisite health and safety measures expected of your business must be properly established. This is important in order to avoid falling on the wrong side of the law.

