Leaving a job can be stressful and challenging, especially when you've been there for a while. However, there's no shame in quitting a job that isn't right for you or one in which you feel your career has become stagnant. In fact, it's far better to do it sooner rather than later so that everyone involved can move on with their lives. Though leaving your job isn't easy—and we are not advocating doing so without thought first— in this blog post, we will be sharing how best to handle this situation if it arises.

Write a resignation letter.

Most employers would require notice of resignation in writing. When writing your resignation letter, express your gratitude for the opportunities given, but also be sure to include any follow-up questions about what will happen next at work as well as a timeline for your last days/weeks in your role, how you are able to help with the transition and the best way forward to do the handover.

Let your manager know first and then your teammates.

Once you have written your resignation letter and feel ready to hand it in, the next step would be to deliver the news in person. Handing in your resignation letter in person helps you communicate better and show respect for the person's time. It is also important to inform your manager first in order to give them time to make arrangements to start looking for a replacement and plan the transition. After the necessary discussions have taken place, you may now inform your colleagues of your decision. This is crucial as you do not want your manager to hear of your plans from someone else.

Agree with your manager on how much notice you'll give and on what date your last day will be.

Although as advised in our previous point, the timeline should be provided in the resignation letter, it is important to discuss this in person with management so that everyone is on the same page. You may also wish to discuss what is required from you during the notice period and what your last day will look like so there is a smooth transition for everyone involved.

Be sure to agree on the terms of any remaining vacation time you may have before leaving.

In addition to negotiating your notice period and your last working day, it is also important to discuss the terms of any remaining vacation leave; whether this will be deducted from your notice period or paid out, you will need to arrive to an agreement with your manager and HR as soon as you hand in your resignation letter.

Leave on good terms (when possible).

When you quit your job, it is ideal to do so with good manners and without burning any bridges. This will help you leave a good impression on your colleagues and current employer. You will also be able to keep in touch with the people that you have worked with, which might come in handy if you ever decide to work together again at some point in the future. A reference from a previous employer is always a bonus when applying for new jobs.

Conclusion

Leaving a job doesn't mean severing all ties, but it does mean being clear about your plan going forward. In order to help ease the transition, you may let your boss know that you're willing to help fill the void as best you can, whether that's training the new person (if they're hired within your notice period) or being available for questions after your departure. In the end, there is no right or wrong way when it comes to taking the decision to quit your job. You do not need to give any long and thorough explanation as to why you're leaving and handing in your resignation does not mean you're betraying your employer but rather you're doing what you think is best for you and your career.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.