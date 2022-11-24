ARTICLE

Through official notice sent via e-mail on October 17th, 2022; the Ministry of Labor makes available the User manual (the “Manual”) containing the general process to register or inactivate breastfeeding support rooms on the Single Labor System (Sistema Único de Trabajo) (“SUT”).

Process Summary.

1.Log in to SUT System.

Access the system by using the link: https://sut.trabajo.gob.ec/

Select the option “Sistema para Personas Jurídicas y Naturales”.

Log in by using the corresponding user and password.

Select the option “Salud y Seguridad en el Trabajo”.

Agree to the user statement popup.

2.Registry and Inactivation of Breastfeeding Support Rooms.

Enter the “Salud en el Trabajo” module and select the option “Sala de Apoyo a la Lactancia Materna”.

Select the option “Nuevo” on the corresponding list of active breastfeeding rooms registered by the company.

Select the option “Nuevo” on the upper part of the registry.

Resister the corresponding information about the implementation of the room and select “Guardar”.

Once the entry is completed, the options to edit, print or inactivate will be made available.

3.Registry of the Use of Breastfeeding Support Rooms.

Enter the “Salud en el Trabajo” module and select the option “Sala de Apoyo a la Lactancia Materna”.

Select the option “Nuevo” on the corresponding list of active breastfeeding rooms registered by the company.

Register the information of the workers that used the room, according to the period.

Select the option “Guardar”.

