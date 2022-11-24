Pursuant to the Labour Law and Prakas No. 196 MLVT/Pr.K dated 20 August 2014 on the Quota of Foreign Workforce issued by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training ("MLVT"), the maximum quota for usage of foreign employees shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Cambodian employees. This means that for every ten Cambodian employees that an employer or company employs, it can hire up to one foreign employee ("Quota"). The request letter for Quota must be submitted to MLVT along with the required documents and payment of fees. In the event where the number of the required foreign employees exceeds the permitted Quota, the employer or company may submit a request for extra Quota with justification to MLVT ("Extra Quota").

This is a gentle reminder that the application for Quota and Extra Quota for year 2023 ends on 30 November 2022. Please ensure that the application for Quota and/or Extra Quota is duly submitted to MLVT by 30 November 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.