Malaysia: 15th General Election: Public Holiday On The 18th & 19th Of November 2022

Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced a Public Holiday on 18 & 19 November 2022, in order to allow Malaysians to fulfil their responsibility to vote at the 15th General Elections. However, are employers required to observe this Public Holiday?

The infographic below sheds light on the matter for both Employment Act Employees and Non-Employment Act Employees.

