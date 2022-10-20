Strike action is a protected activity in most countries, and employers are generally prohibited from dismissing workers who take part. However, there are some exceptions, as this Ius Laboris global survey reveals.

According to our research, 6 countries out of the 41 we looked at confirmed that employers could go as far as to dismiss workers for striking. In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, our lawyers also explained that unions don't exist and strikes are illegal. Therefore, whether striking is a viable mechanism for employees wanting to elicit dialogue with employers very much depends on where they are based.

Is it legal to dismiss workers for going on strike?

